BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Center for Child Justice, Blair County’s Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC), has been awarded accreditation by the National Children’s Alliance following an extensive application and site review process.

The National Children’s Alliance awards various levels of accreditation to centers that respond to allegations of child abuse and those who put the needs of the child victims first.

The Center for Child Justice opened for forensic interviews in September 2017. Since opening over 900 interviews have been conducted. The organization serves Blair and surrounding counties by providing a neutral and child-friendly place for forensic interviews and evaluations of victims of abuse.

The National Children’s Alliance awarded Accredited Membership based on the CAC’s compliance with 10 national standards.

“As an organization/team of individuals dedicated to responding to child abuse, we recognize the importance of accreditation from National Children’s Alliance and supporting the multidisciplinary team approach,” Richard Servello, Center for Child Justice Director said. “Accreditation not only validates our organizations proven effective approach to responding to allegations of child abuse but also provides consistency across the child advocacy center movement as a whole.”

“The Center for Child Justice is to be commended for its excellent work serving victims of child abuse,” Teresa Huizar, executive director of National Childrens Alliance said. “As the national association and accrediting body for Children’s Advocacy Centers across the country, our goal is to ensure that every victim of child abuse has access to high quality services that result from professional collaboration.”