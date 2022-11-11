BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– It’s going to be looking like the holidays soon in Blair County as Lakemont Park will be having its annual Holiday Lights on the Lake.

The lighting will take place on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. They will then continue to remain on display until Jan. 8 and people can catch the lights from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Unlimited Passes can be purchased now for $50, and tickets can be bought at the park’s gates. Depending on the type of vehicle will determine how much the ticket will cost:

Standard car – $50

Commercial van – $30

School bus or RV – $35

Motorcoach – $85

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More information about the upcoming event can be found online at Lakemont Park’s website.