BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – As Super Bowl weekend is right around the corner many organizations are taking a step back to remember the importance of safe driving.

With football Sunday being party central for most Americans, some local forces are reminding Central Pennsylvania to party responsibly.

You’ll be able to see more police presence as the Blair County DUI task force will be out on the roadways this weekend.

“We just want everyone to be responsible, enjoy the weekend, and cheer on their team,” Sgt. Richard Oldham said.

“Patrols are gonna be increased this weekend. being that is a super bowl weekend. Every agency will have extra patrols out. Making sure the roadways are safe. Watching out for impaired drivers.”

Oldham says that impairment starts with your first drink and you should always have a designated driver in place.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

So whether you’re voting for the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles, enjoy Superbowl LVII, but take the necessary steps to avoid drinking and driving.