(WTAJ) — Blair and Huntingdon County farmers are addressing their biggest concerns to lawmakers as the federal farm bill is set to be renewed later this year.

The Blair and Huntingdon County Farm Bureaus hosted their annual legislative farm tour at Spring Lane Farm and Hunt Club in Tyrone with U.S. Congressman John Joyce, State Representative Rich Irvin and other officials.

Blair County Farm Bureau President Laverne Nolt said farmers depend on technology more than ever before which is why he’s asking for funding for increased broadband access.

“Technology is changing everything, from corn planning, to fertilizer applications, to milk production. Everything is all tied together, corn yields. Like for myself, I have a poultry operation, and I need to be able to access my controllers off-site, and sometimes that can be an issue,” Nolt said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Nolt added lawmakers are listening to their concerns like helping to lower costs while providing more resources. He says it’s crucial this year’s farm bill is passed on time.