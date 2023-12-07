BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Logan Township Police Department is continuing an investigation into multiple car break-ins that recently happened in the Lakemont area.

But with the increase in break-ins they’re giving some advice on how to avoid ending up in those situations.

According to their Facebook page, they said the break-ins occurred sometime between midnight and 5 a.m. on Nov. 3.

During this time of year, as people shop for presents and prepare for the holidays, the Logan Township Police Chief said others will see it as an opportunity.

“Activate your car alarm if it has one. Thieves are opportunists. They are just out walking. The ones we had just walked and they’re bold enough to walk up your driveway and just try your door handle. If it’s open, they’ll get in,” Chief of the Logan Township Police, David Hoover said.

Residents in Lakemont also said that they or someone they know has had their car broken into over the past few years.

“I used to leave my car unlocked all the time, but now I don’t anymore,” Chris Beaver, a resident in Lakemont said.

Beaver said that on the night of his son’s birth, he left the car unlocked overnight. The next morning, he discovered it had been broken into and his change jar was missing.

“My wife had a diaper bag in there and I found it down the street later when I was walking the dog,” Beaver said.

Here are some other ways to avoid having your car broken into, according to Allstate:

Lock your doors

Remove your keys from the vehicle and make sure you don’t leave a spare near your vehicl

Roll your windows all the way up

Park in well-lit areas

Install an audio alarm system and anti-theft device

Install a vehicle immobilizer system

Don’t leave valuables or anything that looks like it may hold something valuable in your car

It is still an ongoing investigation, and anyone who may have captured footage or has any details is asked to contact the Logan Township Police Department.