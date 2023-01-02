ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair Regional YMCA capped off 2022 with its annual Twilight Race on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Over 800 walkers and runners participated in the 5K and 2-mile race at Lakemont Park journeying through the Lakemont Lights on the Lake. The Falon Marie Morris Foundation was also on hand giving out acts of kindness to participants.

“We’re gonna let them sign the board of what acts of kindness they’re gonna do in the new year. We’re really trying to inspire action, so that not only are you saying kind things to people, you’re actually out there doing kind things,” Shannon Morris of the Falon Marie Morris Foundation said.

Funds from the race will go back to the YMCA’s programs.