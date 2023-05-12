BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Blair County Regional YMCA is receiving a much-needed refurbishment to its wellness center after not having regular upgrades since the pandemic.

This refurbishment is taking place beginning May 15 through May 25. Senior Program Director Frank Kopriva said it’ll include new flooring, painting, equipment, and space plans.

Kopriva said they based the upgrade on current workout trends and the demographic of their members. These changes come from member feedback and suggestions from their equipment vendors.

“We do have a diverse population of people that use our facility,” Kopriva said. “Parts of what we’re doing is some functional training; we’re getting a turf strip with some sleds and some tires, some more functional training. As well as different pieces of recumbent equipment such as a recumbent stepper, recumbent elliptical, and bikes for people that need a little less stress on the joints and some more rehab type equipment.”

He described the new equipment as versatile but won’t take up as much space in the facility. This rearrangement of space would equate to more people possibly fitting into the facility.

Kopriva said the gym would allow more space for members to do general workouts and current trends. Additionally, including more recumbent equipment allows those with limited joint movement to get a full workout without straining their joints too much. Kopriva added how it’s a minor inconvenience for a great result.

“So hopefully, it’s accommodating to what people are interested in and what’s good for them,” Kopriva said. “Especially in the recumbent equipment, that’s important for people to have that equipment cause you can’t simulate that with something else.”

However, the Y is seeking volunteers to help out with painting and moving equipment. The equipment moving is on Monday, and the painting will occur on Tuesday. You don’t have to be a member to volunteer.

Membership fees start as low as $25 and vary depending on your age group and number of people in the membership. The new gym will open Friday, May 26, at 5 a.m.