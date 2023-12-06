BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County representative was awarded on Wednesday and recognized for his work in helping those with mental illness.

Rep. Jim Gregory (R-Blair) was recognized as a 2023 Mental Health and Substance Use Legislative Champion by the national office of Mental Health America. Mental Health America is a community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and promoting the overall mental health of all people.

The award was given for Gregory’s commitment to increasing awareness of substance use, and access to mental health and substance use service and support for Pennsylvanians.

One of Gregory’s main legislative interests is alcohol and drug addiction and recovery. Recently, his bill (House Bill 1650), that would strengthen programs for individuals recovering from substance abuse, was unanimously endorsed by the House Human Services Committee and may now be considered by the full House.

“Receiving this award means a great deal to me,” Gegory said. “It further hardens the rock upon which I stand in fighting for all Pennsylvanians to get the help and support they need. Recovery from substance abuse is not temporary, it lasts a lifetime. Ensuring that we as legislators in the Commonwealth provide to our citizens the resources and services necessary to begin and continue down the path of recovery is paramount. I will continue to fight for the people of the 80th District and across Pennsylvania on this issue.”