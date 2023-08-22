BLAIR COUNTY. Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair Senior Services will host a listening session on the Department of Aging’s development of the Master Plan for Older Adults.

The listening session will take place at the Southern Blair Senior Center, located at 15229 Dunnings Highway in East Freedom on Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 5-7 p.m.

The master plan is a 10-year, state-led strategic plan designed to help transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for older Pennsylvanians. The master plan will also reflect the needs and preferences of this population to live where they choose and access the supports they need to thrive and age in place.

Community members are invited to hear an overview of the plan, its core principles and why such a plan is needed for Pennsylvania. There will also be opportunities for those in attendance to provide comments and input on the plan.

Those interested in attending the listening session should RSVP by calling 814-946-1235.