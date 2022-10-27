CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Thursday, Oct. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Penn State DuBois is holding a Bleed Blue Blood Drive at their gym.

Donors will be entered for a chance to win a Penn State Football Package, which includes 2 tickets to a Penn State Football home game, 2 pre-game hospitality village passes, one parking pass, a sideline visit during the game for two, Beaver Stadium video board recognition, and a PA recognition announcement.

“Having these types of events on our campus gives us the opportunity to show that not only Penn State DuBois isn’t only for our students it’s for the greater DuBois community, it’s a gathering space for the community members to come together and be able to give back and be apart of something bigger than themselves,” Student Engagement Coordinator, Student Affairs Brittany Stanton said.

Penn State DuBois tries to partner with the Red Cross every year.

“We partnered with the Red Cross we try to do it every year but it depends, the past couple of years it has been difficult for obvious reasons. To be able to host community events on campus and specifically show the community this beautiful new building,” Stanton said.

Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: pennstatedubois to schedule an appointment.