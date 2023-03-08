JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– A blood drive is coming to Johnstown and donors will also get the chance to check out military equipment and even climb a rock wall during the drive.

The American Red Cross will be holding a community blood drive in partnership with the Pennsylvania National Guard, according to a news release.

The blood drive will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Pennsylvania National Guard at 554 Airport Road.

There will be military equipment, and vehicles on display for the public, and folks will also get the chance to try out ready-to-eat meals (MREs), get training from a Drill Sergeant and there will also be a rock wall weather permitting.

March is known as Red Cross Month and donations are needed as one in seven hospital patients needs a blood transfusion, according to the release. The month is “a time to celebrate the community heroes who make the mission of the American Red Cross possible to support those in need,” the American Red Cross aid.

Donors will also get a $10 Visa gift card by email along with a Red Cross shirt.

Two forms of ID are needed to donate. You can make an appointment online at the Red Cross’s website and enter the sponsor code ‘PA NATIONAL GUARD,” go on their app, or call 1-800-733-2767.