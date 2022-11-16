PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Punxsutawney VFW and the American Red Cross hosted a blood drive for Kevin Young.

The blood drive took place at the VFW building on Maple Avenue from 12:30 to 6 p.m.

Kevin Young, a resident of Punxsutawney passed away on Feb. 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Young was first diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, also known as preleukemia, in 2018. His condition grew into acute myeloid leukemia, a rare type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow that progresses rapidly.

Young received many blood and platelet transfusions throughout his illness.

“He had lots of blood transfusions and platelet transfusions so we want to keep his memory alive and give back as best we can,” Kelly Young, Kevin’s wife said.

Kevin was always described as a family-first man. He was an awesome dad, husband, son, brother, and friend.

Kelly will look to continue hosting an event each year in honor of her husband.