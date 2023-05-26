JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – An upcoming blood drive will be held in memory of a Shippensburg University student.

Brooke Emery was 19 years old when she passed away in September 2021. She was a graduate of Brookville High School and was a student and track athlete at Shippensburg University. The blood drive will take place on Saturday, June 10 in Brookville.

The drive will take place from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the Brookville Borough Complex (18 Western Avenue). To make an appointment to give blood or platelets at an upcoming drive, donors can visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code BROOKVILLE, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Emery was a blood donor herself and received blood transfusions on the day she passed in an attempt to save her life. Known for her vibrant personality and infectious smile, Emery believed in the “iron sharpens iron” mentality which implies that to make yourself better, there is a mutual benefit in making others better through mentorship and leading.

“I believe that this blood drive is another way that we can live out this mentality in Brooke’s honor, by selflessly giving blood that will positively impact another person’s life,” Brenda Emery, Brooke’s mother, said.

The goal of the drive is to collect 35 units of blood. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.