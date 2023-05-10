BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hollidaysburg will be celebrating Spring this weekend with a family fun event called “Blossoms in the Burg.”

This free public event is scheduled for Saturday, May 13 in downtown Hollidaysburg on the corner of Allegheny Street and Montgomery Street. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can shop sidewalk sales and spring specials from merchants as well as flower sales and more.

You can build your own bouquet and partake in other fun activities. There will be live music from The Evergreens from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will also be snacks and drinks from local restaurants and food trucks including the Dirty Soda Shack.

More information about the event can be found on the Hollidaysburg Downtown Facebook page.