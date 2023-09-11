A sinkhole has closed Blue Course Drive in Ferguson Township, just outside of State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Blue Course Drive in Ferguson Township, just outside of State College, is closed from Bristol Avenue to Birch Court.

The shared-use path was closed following a sinkhole opening which extends into the Haymarket Park stormwater basin.

The closure is expected to be in place for a minimum of three days as the Director of Public Works and Township Stormwater Engineer continue to assess and mitigate the situation.

A cause has not yet been determined.