BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blue Knob All Seasons Resort will be hosting its sixth annual “Merry On The Mountain.”

On Saturday, Dec. 2 from 4:30-7:30 p.m., the community is invited to the free indoor/outdoor holiday event at the Blue Knob Conference Center. There will be craft and holiday vendors, Christmas music, soup and hot chocolate for sale and a chance to meet with Santa.

Everyone is also invited to enter the “Gingerbread House Contest” for a chance to win a prize. Those who would like to enter may take their Gingerbread house to the Blue Knob Clubhouse from 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. Winners will be determined by votes and a prize will be awarded to a winner 15 and younger as well as 16 and older.

The holiday tree will be lit at 7 p.m. and one child 12 or younger will win the opportunity to do the lighting honors.