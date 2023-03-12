BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Blue Knob Volunteer Fire Company honored two firefighters Saturday who saved a woman from a house fire in November.

While firefighters respond to tons of calls yearly, they never know when they might save the day. On November 13, 2022, Alishia Fratangeli was rescued by Devin Walters, a volunteer for the Blue Knob Fire Company, and Lee Fink, assistant Chief for the Blue Knob Fire Company when she was trapped in a burning building.

“Pretty much any call throughout the night, you get a sense of urgency and adrenaline running through you,” Walters said.

Now the three look back and share their stories while honoring the firefighters.

“To see that somebody can be so selfless in not even knowing somebody and just, they go into burning buildings and save people. Most people are running out of burning buildings, not going in them,” Fratangeli said.

Before Saturday, Fratangeli never had the chance to thank the firefighters that saved her life. However, Fink and Walters were just doing their jobs, making sure everyone was safe.

“Whenever someone’s trapped and unconscious, what goes through your mind is fully let’s get rolling, let’s get that person out,” Fink said.

Fratangeli said her experience has changed the way she sees firefighters as she has a new appreciation for them.

“I like, give them, like a heart sign, like ‘I Love you guys’ because they just are selfless,” Fratangeli said.

Fink and Walters both encourage all follow firefighters to pay close attention during rescue training, as you never know when you could save a life.

“It gives you a sense of fulfillment in knowing that what you’re doing is really benefiting other people other than yourself,” Walters added. “Everything that we do and everything that we train for finally came down to that moment.”