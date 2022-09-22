CLAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Blue Knob All Seasons Resort opening up to bring scenic chairlift rides starting Sept. 24.

“On a clear day, you’re going to be seeing clear past Morrison’s Cove into the Canoe Valley heading down into Huntingdon,” said Donna Himes, Marketing Director of Blue Knob All Seasons Resort. “It’s just an amazing view and once we get some more fall colors, with the colors it’s just unbelievable beautiful.”

The 15 minute ride takes folks up and down the state’s highest skiable resort. The chairlift is slowed down so the scenic view can be enjoyed.

“The most spectacular part is the ride down because that’s where you get the view,” Himes said. “Cause at Blue Knob, you start at the top and you’re going to get great view first thing. And then you’ll see coming back up it’ll be the reverse view.”

Every Saturday and Sunday between Sept. 24 and October 16, Blue Knob will be open, weather permitting, for customers to ride along the chairlifts. Tickets cost $8 for those 13 and older and $5 for those 12 and under. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The rides will be offered from noon to 5 p.m. each day.

There will also be snacks and drinks available at the Summit Lodge. In addition, there will displays of vintage and modern snow grooming equipment, and snow making equipment. Plus, there will be several vendors selling pumpkins and Blue Knob merchandise.

Himes added that those that haven’t been on a chairlift, should give it a try. The hope is that they’ll learn more about their resort and try some of the activities.

“What we’re hoping is that people who have never been on a chairlift ride will come up and maybe learn some things about skiing and the ski area as well,” Himes said.

Blue Knob All Season Resort is located just near Blue Knob State Park. Blue Knob offers year-round recreation including skiing, snowboarding, snow tubing, golf, swimming and more