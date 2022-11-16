BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Pennsylvania’s highest mountain that you can ski on, Blue Knob All Seasons Resort, is getting ready to open for the winter season.

Starting on Wednesday, November 23rd from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., the resort at 1424 Overland Pass in Claysburg will have limited terrain open. On Thanksgiving, the resort will be closed but will reopen again on Black Friday and will stay open until the following Sunday.

For season pass holders that want to pick theirs up before the season opens, there will be photos taken on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Summit Lodge.

In addition to the resort opening part of its terrain for snowboarders, skiers, snow tubers, and others, the Summit Ski & Sports and Mueller`s Pub in the Summit Lodge will be open. A limited menu will be offered in the Summit Cafe.

The resort is open year-round and offers many other recreational activities that folks can enjoy such as mini golf, swimming, mountain biking and more. More information about the resort and its opening for the winter season can be found online at its website.