BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s not too common to see 70 degrees in February in Central PA. 2023 is the first year ever, as yesterday’s high of 72 broke a record of 69 set in 1954, according to WTAJ’s meteorologist Kaitlyn Moffett.

Despite the time of year, a warm and sunny day means many people are thinking about heading outside for a fun summer activity, like golfing, tennis or maybe swimming.

One thing they’re probably not thinking about is skiing — a challenge Blue Knob Ski Resort is facing with this winter’s unseasonably warm temperatures.

“That’s the tough part,” Marketing Director Donna Himes said. “When people don’t see snow in their front yard, they figure that nobody has snow.”

Blue Knob does have snow, but it’s getting thin and slushy in some areas, which is why it was closed on Thursday to prepare for cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Plus, the lack of snow had just about 1/3 of the slopes open this past week.

Himes said their team will replenish some of their snow once temperatures get cold enough, but they can’t use their snow makers until it’s 28 degrees or colder, and it’s not too humid.

“We’ll also repair other thin areas where skiers tend to go a lot, the snow tends to get thin,” Himes said.

The warm temperatures aren’t the only issue this year — Himes said they’ve gotten 33 inches of natural snow so far, which is half of the snow they had two years ago at this time.

“Even 66 is below what we would normally get,” Himes said. “We don’t have snow-making on all of our terrain. A lot of our glades and other places like that depend on natural snow.”

The constant roller coaster of temperatures this winter hasn’t helped, either. Himes said they closed for two days before Christmas for the near-0-degree temperatures and high wind speeds because it was too dangerous to run the ski lifts and for people to be outside for a longer period.

And the cold-to-warm-back-to-cold days either melt much of their snow, making their terrain more slick or slushy than ideal.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“We seem to be in this cycle that we were actually in last year,” Himes said. “When that happens, you end up replenishing what you already have open instead of moving onto new terrain. The open terrain has been very limited this year.”

In terms of an economic standpoint, Himes said it won’t be too much of a setback, as they still have regular school and work groups come on weekdays, and she added some snowboarders prefer slushier snow for a better glide.

Blue Knob is back open on Friday, Feb. 17, as temperatures could dip into the 20s and 30s by the afternoon. Be sure to check out our forecasts to see this week’s upcoming temperatures to plan your next ski trip.

Download our free WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.