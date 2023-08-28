The musicians were playing rock music on stage, there was an audience full of people watching the concert. Concert,mini concert and music festivals.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This September, a new and very exciting event is coming to Penns Valley.

Peace of Paradise Properties LLC is excited to announce the first Another World Music Festival. The festival is set to take place from Sunday, Sept.15 through Tuesday, 17 in Woodward. This unique music festival is being held at the Winkleblech Farm, which is located at 1104 Pine Creek Road.

The weekend will feature live music by a host of iconic bands playing Americana, Bluegrass, Indie and Moxie Rock. The line-up includes Donna the Buffalo, Driftwood, Sim Redmond Band, Gunpoets, Ted McCloskey & the Hi Fi’s, Ma’am, Maddy Walsh & the Blind Spots, PA Line, Chicken Tractor Deluxe, Mama Corn, The Sorters, Blue Junction Transit, The Narrows, Maddy Walsh & Miami Whizzdom, Dusty Sims, and more!

Food and adult-beverage vendors, crafters and artisans, and jam sessions will keep festival goers busy throughout the weekend. Tent and RV camping will be available on the festival grounds.

Tickets range from $30 – $150. Tickets can be either purchased at the gate or through Eventbrite.

You can find more information about the event through the Another World Music Festival Facebook page.