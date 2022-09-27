PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 4th Annual Blues and Brews Fest this weekend.

The event is happening on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Barclay Square featuring live bands, food, beer and distilleries along with tastings.

Tickets are $25 for a standard ticket or just $5 if you’re a designated driver. All attendees must be 21 years of age or older to enter and must show an ID at the gate.

Tickets can be purchased at the chamber office, at Laska’s Pizza in Punxsutawney or online.