UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Popular UK-based children’s television show “Bluey” is bringing its live tour to State College this fall.

“Bluey’s Big Play”, a theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning show, is making its way to Happy Valley on Sept. 7, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at Eisenhower Auditorium.

Bring the kids out to join the Heeler pups Bluey, Bingo, Chilli and Bandit as puppets in ways you’ve never seen before. The show is approximately 50 minutes long with no intermission.

After the show, audience members will be invited to participate in games of “keepy uppy” where air-filled balls will be released into the audience.

Tickets are available starting July 11 for Penn State College of Arts and Architecture members and July 12 for the public. There is also a VIP package that includes a meet & greet photo opportunity with the Bluey costume characters, a Bluey VIP lanyard and a Bluey VIP gift.

If you can’t make the State College show, “Bluey’s Big Play” will be stopping in Erie, Hershey, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia this year.