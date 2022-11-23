CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Columbus Chapel and Boal Mansion Museum are getting into the holiday spirit with a slue of events on Dec. 2, 3rd and 4th.

The event will get underway on Friday, Dec. 2 with Candlelight Tours of the Boal Mansion, located at 163 Boal Estate Drive in Boalsburg, decorated for the holidays. There will be tours every hour from 6 to 8 p.m. The same tour will take place on Dec. 3 at the time. Tickets for the tour are available online for $15 each.

At 7 p.m. on Dec. 2 there will also be a Springhill Paramornal Tour Reveal in the Boal Barn Great Room.

On Saturday, Dec. 3 visitors can check out the Kristkindle Market, which is a traditional German Christmas market. The market will include artisans, crafters, and vendors and will take place in the Boal Barn from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Santa Claus will make an appearance for photos from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

During the same time, there will be sleigh rides available thanks to Misty Lane Farms.

Also on Saturday, there will be a Teddy Bear story time in the theatre at 11 a.m. and again at 3 p.m.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, there will be a Christmas Tea & Tour starting at 4 p.m. The event will take place in the mansion’s ballroom and there is only a limited number of spots. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased online.

For additional information about the Columbus Chapel and the Boal Mansion Museum visit their website or call 814-466-6210.