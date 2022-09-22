BOALSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — With fall officially here, Boal Mansion Museum is hosting an “after-hours” event ahead of Halloween.

On Friday, Sept. 23 from 5-9 p.m., in the Boal Barn Great Room, join the Spring Hill Paranormal Investigators for a history-filled paranormal night. The Spring Hill team will host the four-hour tour to guide guests around through an exciting investigation.

But, the investigation is a two-part event, as all those participating can come back in November for a paranormal “reveal” of the truth of what was found at the Boal Mansion.

For those interested in attending tickets are limited and are $40 each. They can be purchased online.

The date for the reveal has not been announced yet. For additional information and more events from the Boal Museum visit their website.