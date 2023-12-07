STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Boalsburg man is facing charges for allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint in May.

Jamar Dubose, 20, is facing felony robbery charges after police said he held a man at gunpoint and used the victim’s phone to Cash App himself money.

On May 26, around 8:07 p.m., State College Police were notified of an armed robbery. The victim told police he met with an unnamed man along the sidewalk of the 100 block of East Beaver Avenue in State College and asked him where he could get marijuana, according to the criminal complaint.

Jamar Dubose – Centre County Prison

The unnamed male made a phone call and shortly after, Dubose picked them both up in a Dodge Charger with another unnamed male.

Once in the car, the victim told police that he was directed to send $30 via Cash App in exchange for a small amount of marijuana from Dubose. According to the affidavit, the victim did so and the four men drove around for a bit smoking a joint.

After some time passed, Dubose allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded he hand over his phone. According to the police report, the victim did so, as he told police he feared for his life. At this point, Dubose allegedly used the victim’s cellphone to send more money to himself on Cash App.

The victim was eventually dropped off at the Nittany Budget Motel and called the police, explaining what had happened to him. Police were available to confirm that two additional transactions, $350 and $18, were made from his Cash App account.

Based on the description from the victim, police knew this to be Dubose and they knew him to work at a hotel in the State College area. Police also noted in the complaint that Dubose had an active felony warrant out for his arrest.

On May 27, police arrested Dubose and took his phone as evidence, according to the criminal complaint. While searching his phone, police said they found photos of Dubose with the handgun, matching what the victim described to police.

Later that day, police received a search warrant for the Dodge Charger and said they found suspected marijuana “roaches” and empty medical marijuana containers with Dubose’s name on them, according to the police report.

A few days later, police were able to confirm that the two additional Cash App transactions were sent from the victim to a separate account but then forwarded to Dubose’s account.

Dubose is in the Centre County Prison on $105,000 bail. He’s charged with felony robbery, criminal use of a communication facility, identity theft, and drug possession with the intent to deliver. He’s also been charged with misdemeanors of accessing a device without authorized use, terroristic threats, theft, and simple assault.

Dubose will have his preliminary hearing on Dec. 13.