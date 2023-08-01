CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A museum in Boalsburg will be commemorating the American Civil War with presentations by local historians and authors.

The Columbus Chapel & Boal Mansion Museum announced it will host a Civil War Weekend from Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 13. The Civil War topics for the presentations include American Women in the American War, Black Soldiers from Centre County, Centre County Went to War, and the Civil War in Cinema.

The highlight of the Civil War Weekend will be the Civil War Ball on Saturday, Aug. 12 in the Boal Mansion ballroom with many dancers in period costumes.

There will be walking tours of Boalsburg as well as tours of the Boal Mansion and the Columbus Chapel throughout the weekend. Food and drink vendors will also be available and there will be live musical performances.

A full schedule of events for the Civil War Weekend and ticket sales for the Civil War Ball can be found on Boal Museum website.