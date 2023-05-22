BOALSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Area mountain bikers and the Nittany Mountain Biking Association are celebrating the opening of a new bike park in Boalsburg.

Over 250 riders of all ages showed up for the newest addition of the Harvest Fields Community Bike Park. Visitors got the first chance to try out the twists, turns and jump on the path, and get entered in a contest to win some new riding gear.

“In part cycling can often be a solo activity so it’s nice to see a lot of people doing it, especially a wide variety from small three-year-olds to one of my volunteers today who is 69,” Nittany Mountain Biking Association President Rob Brawley said. “It’s just awesome to see all those people in one place together, enjoying it and excited about the same thing.”

The course was phase two of the project, made possible through fundraising and donations totaling around $700,000. Rob said that it has been a long three-year process to bring the park to life but it is well worth it.