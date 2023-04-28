UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State is getting closer to the first phase of renovating Beaver Stadium however in order to move forward the university’s board of trustees will have to approve it.

When the board of trustees holds their upcoming meeting on Friday, May 5, they will be looking at a multitude of university projects, which in total is expected to cost just over $150 million, including the first phase of renovations for Beaver Stadium, according to the trustees’ agenda.

Up to $70 million out of the total will be used for renovations to Beaver Stadium, which will “greatly improve the quality of fan experience,” the agenda states. The plan is to get Penn State facilities on the same level as other colleges in the Power 5 and Big 10 conferences.

Beaver Stadium will still be able to hold over 100,000 people after renovations. The stadium will get infrastructure and utility upgrades. According to the agenda, concession stands, concourses, restrooms and stadium seating are slated to get an upgrade, including field lighting. The west side of the stadium will get upgrades for broadcasting.

No tuition will be used to fund the project, or any of the other athletic ones, and money from athletics is expected to cover the expense, according to the agenda.

“After extensive research and consultation, renovation for Beaver Stadium is the direction we want to take as it is far more economical than a new build. In addition, it’s important to note that no part of this project will be funded by tuition, student fees or any of our educational budget,” said University President Neeli Bendapudi in a statement in February.

Besides Beaver Stadium renovations the board of trustees will also look at the second step of the Lasch Building renovation, which is expected to cost $22 million. Plans for that building include renovating offices and meeting spaces on the second floor and expanding the building over the patio to create a new event space.

Other projects that will get funding include Jeffrey Field Soccer Complex renovations, the building of an indoor practice air-supported structure, East Area locker room renovations, the conversion of the Greenberg Indoor Sports Complex into a swing space facility to support multiple University Park science laboratory renovation projects and consolidating three facilities into one for removal and handling of hazardous waste.

Known as one of the largest stadiums in the country, Beaver Stadium can seat up to a total of 106,572. It has gone many renovations in past years, with the most recent major one being in 2001.