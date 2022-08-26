CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) is announcing that University Park Airport is receiving $8,592,043 in new infrastructure funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).

This grant is an award from the Airport Improvement Program.

“This $8.59 million award for University Park Airport adds to the flow of much-needed funds for the airport that connects Centre County to the country and beyond,” Senator Casey said. “As the airport makes critical infrastructure upgrades, this funding will ensure its taxiways keep aircraft moving swiftly and efficiently.”

This funding will be used to rehabilitate the airport`s taxiways to ensure smooth operations.

“That project’s been a multi-year, multi-phase project and it began in 2021,” Airport Director Bryan Rodgers said. “It’s the rehabilitation of our full parallel taxiway.”

The airport has felt the impact of nationwide labor shortages and increased demand with Allegiant suspending services at University Park in June. Through the project, residents may see more offerings in the future.

“We’re hopeful that at some point in the future those flights will resume, power shortage will have resolved itself and we’ll be back to where we were with offering a full host of frequent flights through multiple airlines through multiple hubs,” Rodgers said.

Physical work on phases four and five of the project is expected to be completed in 2023.

“You have to work with the funding that we’re allotted,” Rodgers said. “We’re certainly very appreciative of Senator Casey’s efforts in this and his recognition of University Park Airport as a critical transportation facility here in the region.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

With this funding, University Park Airport has received a total of $10,503,914 in federal investments since the start of 2021. The airport is located at 2493 Fox Hill Rd in State College.