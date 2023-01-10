STATE COLLEGE, PA (WTAJ) – U.S. Senator Bob Casey stopped in Centre County today to visit the construction site of a new medical center on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The Centre Volunteers in Medicine (CVIM) clinic is in the process of constructing their new and expanded clinic. The expansion was made possible by the $1,125,000 of federal funding from the FY22 spending law.

Senator Casey advocated for this community project funding which will allow CVIM to expand its free primary care and dental clinic to serve more low-income, uninsured and under-insured residents of Centre County.

Bob Casey visits the construction site of the new CVIM clinic

Senator Casey said that low-income families need more access to free healthcare so they can get treated before it’s too late.

“We all know the horror story of someone who’s not treated early enough, and they delay their care, and they end up going to the emergency room at the last minute. That’s not only bad for their health, but it drives up the cost.”

CVIM’s new location is set to open in the spring and will double their current capacity.

“It’s estimated that there’s 10-to-12-thousand people without insurance,” Heddy Kervantjian, Chair of the Board of CVIM said. “We were busting at the seams at our old facility, unable to help people.”

Those who can’t afford traditional care, but also don’t qualify for other government funded programs can get regular (Or emergency) primary and dental care.

Volunteer oral surgeon Barry Stein thanked Casey for being an advocate for federal funding. He says the layout will greatly help the 8-or-so volunteer dentists

“A lot of people are in, what I would say, the donut hole,” Barry Stein, Volunteer oral surgeon said. “That they don’t have enough money for standard dental care, or they’re making too much money to get state-supported care. So there’s a pretty big need in our area for that particular group of people.”