CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Clearfield store that was a staple in the community is reopening its doors after locking up for seemingly the last time 16 months ago.

Bob’s Army & Navy closed in June 2022 after 74 years of business. The family-owned and operated store located at 229 East Market Street in downtown Clearfield sold sports and hunting gear.

Now new owners Stephanie and Daniel Kline are reopening the store on Saturday, Oct. 14.

“Such a staple of the community and we just wanted to bring it back,” Daniel said. “We were looking to open up a boot store and we found this and we decided to keep Bob’s name and keep it a staple and keep it going.”

The new store will carry many of the items that were on the shelves prior to it closing and, as Stephanie says, the squeaky floors will also stay the same.

Robert H. and Emily Grimminger opened the original army surplus store on Daisy Street in June 1948, moving it a few months later to downtown Clearfield. After making several moves, in 1976, they acquired the old W.T. Grant building, where for the better part of the last five decades, Bob’s Army & Navy Store has proudly served the community. It became one of the largest sporting goods retail stores in Pennsylvania before closing.

The soft opening will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. The store then will be open Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The store is not quite filled yet but owners say in the next few weeks more items should be on shelves.