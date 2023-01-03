CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 5.

Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said that the death is a suspected drug overdose.