CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 5.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said that the death is a suspected drug overdose.