JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A body that was found in an abandoned garage has been identified as a missing Johnstown man.

According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, the homeowner found the body in the abandoned garage at the 1500 Block of Franklin Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.

The body was identified as Lucas Cornelius, 28 of Johnstown. He had been listed as missing for over a year. He was also found with drug paraphernalia.

The coroner believes that Cornelius has been deceased for over a year and no foul play is expected in.

The body was reportedly on the 2nd floor of the garage for a long period of time as it was severely decomposed. A tattoo aided in identifying the body.

The coroner’s office is awaiting a toxicology report. Johnstown police and the fire department aided in the investigation.