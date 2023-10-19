HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Huntingdon Borough Police Department has launched a death investigation after a body was found along South Blair Avenue Tuesday.

With the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Services Unit, police are actively investigating the death of a person whose identity has not been released at this time.

While details are limited, Huntingdon police said they are aware of rumors spreading regarding the incident. The department asks that the public be respectful and mindful of the individuals involved.

Police said once the investigation is complete, they will release additional information. This story will be updated when that information is made available.