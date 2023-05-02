CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after a body was found in the woods off of Interstate 80 Tuesday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a construction worker was traveling on Hoopup Road around 10:25 a.m. May 2, and spotted what looked like a body in the woods. State police out of Clearfield were called to the scene near westbound Exit 123 of I-80.

This incident is currently under investigation and details are limited.

The body has not been identified at this time and more information will be released as it’s discovered.

