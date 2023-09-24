DUBLIN, Va, (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania woman died after her vehicle was submerged in a Virginia Lake, according to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR).

In a press release from the Virginia DCR, on Saturday, Sept. 16, around 7 p.m. a fisherman notified a Claytor Lake State Park ranger that it seemed a vehicle was fully submerged in the Claytor Lake.

Virginia State Park rangers, deputies from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, first responders from Pulaski County Fire & EMS Special Operations Teams and deputies from the Newburn Fire Department assisted in recovery of the vehicle.

Divers found a Jeep Grand Cherokee in approximately 12 feet of water and a body that was later identified to be a woman from Hollidaysburg.

The crash is currently under investigation and the name is being withheld pending a full report from the Roanoke Medical Examiners Office.