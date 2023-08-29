CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Jail is looking to install a new body scanner to ensure nothing is being brought into the jail.

According to Warden David Gallagher, the prison currently doesn’t have anything for inmates and staff when entering the facility. At the front of the building, there is a metal detector for the public.

“What we currently have is nothing and the need is definitely there for the body scanner,” Gallagher said. “There are several brands that we’re looking into. It’s just a matter of finding the one that best suits our needs.”

Recently the jail has had issues with overdoses. There were two incidents, they were on July 6, and on July 8. On July 8, the Clearfield County 911 Dispatch Center was alerted and police responded to a cardiac arrest at the Clearfield County Jail a little after 3 a.m. Officers arrived on the scene and assisted in efforts to resuscitate a female inmate, however, efforts failed and the inmate was declared deceased. The inmate had overdosed on drugs, but what drug specifically is still unknown.

“It obviously happened and this would prevent it from the possibility of prevention of it happening again,” Ghallager added. “Nothing’s a guarantee, but this tool is available to reduce the potential.”

He added that the scanner isn’t just something that can help, it’s necessary.

“It’s necessary for this county, we have a lot of great staff here, and it’s just one more tool for them to do their jobs better,” Gallagher said.

The operation of the equipment is simple.

“We have an operator that would do the scan itself and has an external monitor where we would review everything in that scan and then find what’s where,” Gallagher said.

The jail is looking at different options for the body scanner. Gallagher shared with WTAJ that the system can cost anywhere from $90,000-$200,000.