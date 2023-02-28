CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Back in October of 2022, residents of Boggs Township in Clearfield County approached the supervisors about some of the issues they are having with residents using tannerite.

Tannerite is an explosive used for target practice and when struck it causes a huge explosion. Some of Boggs Townships residents have been upset with the usage of the explosive, even telling supervisors of how the blasts shook their homes and were making them uncomfortable.

Since then supervisors have looked over all of their options and have come up with a proposed ordinance. This ordinance will be voted on during their next meeting on Monday, March 13. But they do say the ordinance is available to the public and they will take feedback.

“Whenever you have the same residents that just keep coming to you and it’s roughly about 10 of them, you need to help them out,” Road Master and Supervisor Sheldon Graham III said. According to Graham, they have been having a problem with one area of the township.

The supervisors knew that township residents were frustrated after coming to meetings voicing their opinions as well as coming to the township building.

However, the supervisors hands were tied in trying to resolve the issue.

“Some of them were just frustrated because there is nothing we could do as a township because we don’t have a police force and we don’t have the money for a police force to really enforce it,” Graham said.

State Police are not allowed to work on local ordinances and the township even considered hiring a code enforcement officer.

The township decided to follow in the steps of surrounding townships by adopting an ordinance titled the Boggs Township Explosive Target Ordinance. This ordinance is targeted to implement standards for the detonation of explosives that may cause injury, death, or damage to property.

But this ordinance will also preserve the personal freedom to engage in such activities while promoting public health, safety, welfare, comfort, and prosperity of the citizens.

For a full breakdown of the ordinance view the images below.

The proposed ordinance won’t stop the usage of tannerite but they hope it solves some of the issues

“We don’t want the people from the township to worry. We are not trying to stop tannerite altogether, we just don’t want any excessive amounts where it’s gonna shake people’s windows or houses and things like that,” Graham III said.