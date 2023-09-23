TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Boiled and dirty notices have been issued for some Tyrone residents, according to Bill Latchford, Tyrone’s mayor.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Latchford said he was informed about a water line break that has resulted in some boil water notices and dirty water notices.

The notice is in place for addresses between 16th and 18th Street. Latchford said if you notice dirty water you might want to hold off washing white clothing.