CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A boil water advisory is in place for multiple communities in Cambria County effective January 1.

The advisory is in effect for the entire area serviced by the Ebensburg Municipal Authority. Residents of Ebensburgh, Cambria Township and Jackson Township are all affected.

According to the Authority, a water line break on S. West Street caused a loss of pressure. They said they cannot confirm when the advisory will be lifted but residents will be notified when it happens.

All Ebensburg Municipal Authority customers are advised not to drink their water without boiling it first. You should bring the water to a boil for one minute and then let it cool before using it. You can also use bottled water.

Low pressure in water lines may indicate the presence of disease-causing organisms which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches.