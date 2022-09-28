STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — You can bury your head into your favorite story at a new book store in downtown State College.

The Squirrel and Acorn Bookshop is located at 103 South Allen Street.

The store features books from various genres and a children’s section catering to readers of all ages.

Owner Andrew Aschwanden said he hopes the store will fuel the creativity of readers who pick up a book from the shop.

“I hope to allow it to be a place where people could find stories that relate to them, that connect to them,” Aschwanden said. “So they’re able to see themselves in stories and feel themselves in stories that many times they might not have been part of in the past.”

A portion of the store also features stationery items for writers.

The store is open daily, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. As well as 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.