STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Borough of State College is celebrating Black History Month and the public is invited to join.

The celebration is set for Friday, Feb. 24 from 7 – 9 p.m. at 3 Dots Downtown. There will be live music from local performers and light refreshments. The theme of Black History Month this year is Black Resistance. The event is free and open to all members of the public.

Learn more about this year’s theme on the Association for the Study of African American Life and History’s website.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating Black History Month in State College,” Borough of State College’s Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging, Chiluvya Zulu said. “This is an opportunity for us to come together as a community and recognize the incredible accomplishments and contributions that Black people have made throughout the history of the United States.”

The borough has been celebrating all month long with a poster display. They’ve worked to highlight a few historical and the impacts they had on different aspects of society.

These posters will be displayed at 3 Dots Downtown during the celebration.

3 Dots Downtown is located at 137 E. Beaver Avenue.