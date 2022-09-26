HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ)– Rockhill and Orbisonia Boroughs came together on Monday evening to honor the life of a local hero by dedicating the bridge that joins them.

The bridge on State Route 994 over Blacklog Creek in Cromwell Township will now be known as the Lieutenant Joseph O. Stevens Memorial Bridge. State House Representative of the 81st District Rich Irvin wrote the legislation for the designation of the bridge and was joined by Stevens’ family members at the American Legion Post in Rockhill for the ceremony.

“It’s a great way for us to honor our veterans, honor anyone in the community,” says Irvin. “Especially, Joseph Stevens, who gave so much of his life here to the twin boroughs of Rockhill and Orbisonia.”

Stevens served in World War II as a pilot with the United States Army Air Corps. He flew 30 missions in Western and Central Europe and received a Silver Star and Air Medal with four oak leaf clusters for his service.

Upon returning from the war, Stevens hoped to be a commercial airline pilot, but decided to stay home to take care of his family. He followed in his father’s footsteps practicing dentistry in the town he grew up in until 2000. He proudly served his community, never charging his patients for checkups if no dental work was needed and always kept his charges exceedingly low.

His sons, Jim and Joe Stevens, said at the event that their father was a big believer in community service, always putting others before himself.