JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bottle Works in Johnstown is bringing back its Student Works juried art exhibition in 2023.

High School students grades 9 through 12 in Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, or Indiana County will be eligible to submit one piece of art, which will be judged by a group of professional artists. Most visual 2-D & 3-D art mediums are welcome.

All submissions are due by Feb. 28. Students and art teachers will be notified if they are accepted by March 3. Accepted artwork should be ready to hang or by displayed upon arrival. Works on paper should be matted or framed.

Cash awards will be given in the following categories for each grade levels:

Best of Grade

Each Best of Grade winner’s art classroom will receive an art supplies bundle valued at $500 (limit one per school district)

Other awards including the Director’s Choice Award and the Honorable mention for each grade will be given a Bottle Works Scholarship, which can be used for a designated workshop or class.

To submit a work online, visit the online form here. More information on Bottle Works can be found on its website.