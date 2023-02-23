JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 11-year-old was flown to the hospital after a firecracker exploded in his hand, Johnstown Police report.

Police were called just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, to the 700 block of McMillen Street in Dale Borough.

Officers said the boy “somehow” got ahold of the firecracker and when he went outside to light it, it exploded in his hand.

The child was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Hospital for what police said were “significant injuries” before ultimately being flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

The extent off the boy’s injuries is unknown, but police said he was in stable condition after his arrival in Pittsburgh.