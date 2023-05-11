JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Grammy award-winning ’90s R&B sensations, Boyz II Men, are coming to Johnstown this September and they’re not alone — being joined by 98 Degrees and All-4-One.

The three Grammy-winning groups will join forces at the 1st Summit Arena at the War Memorial on Sept. 15. starting at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.

Boyz II Men rode a rocket to popularity in the ’90s with their smashing single “Motown Philly,” making them a household name. The group continued their success through the decade with their hits “I’ll Make Love to You,” “On Bended Knee,” and a chart-topping duo with Mariah Carey — “One Sweet Day.”

The trio gets joined by 98 Degrees who snuck in out of nowhere and rose to fame along with The Backstreet Boys and N’Sync. Along with All-4-One, the R&B quartet known for “I swear” and “I Can Love You Like That.”

Hey, maybe we can get them to do a part two of “Motown Philly” called “Motown Johnstown” — On second thought…

The concert comes less than a month after Ja Rule, Ashanti, and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony perform at the 1st Summit Arena.

