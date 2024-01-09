The two groups will be joined by newer rock band Catch Your Breath

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Put down the “Diary of Jane” and “Give Me a Sign,” Breaking Benjamin and Daughtry will leave “Home” for an ‘unplugged’ tour in 2024, making Johnstown “So Cold” along the way.

Ok, we’re done BREAKING out the puns. The 2000s rock sensations are headed our way this spring. Breaking Benjamin with Daughtry and Catch Your Breath are scheduled to perform at the 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown on Sunday, March 24, at 7 p.m.

Presales for fan club members will begin Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 10 a.m. Venue presales will begin Thursday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m., and tickets to the general public will be available Friday, Jan. 12 starting at 10 a.m.

Breaking Benjamin first hit the scene with their single “Polyamorous” from the album “Saturate” in 2002. In 2004, the band skyrocketed in popularity with the release of “So Cold” from their sophomore album “We Are Not Alone.”

Daughtry rose to fame after lead singer and namesake Chris Daughtry made it to the finals of season five of American Idol in 2006. The group released massive hits “It’s Not Over” and “Home” shortly after.

Catch Your Breath is a newer (signed to Thriller Dec. 2022) “burgeoning alt-rock” band who are based out of Austin, Texas, according to their website.