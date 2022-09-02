BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A threat to shoot a person’s family has left a Breezewood woman behind bars, state police report.

State police said they were called to a home on Secrest Park Road in East Providence Township Aug. 27 just after 9 p.m. about 29-year-old Tricia Carbaugh threatening to shoot multiple people.

After arriving, police spoke with the man who said he was outside of a neighbor’s home when Carbaugh drove past him and pulled into her driveway. He said she then got out of the car and started yelling and screaming before telling her boyfriend to “load the gun” and she allegedly told the man, his wife, and the neighbors that she’d kill them all.

A second witness told police he was walking past the residence when Carbaugh did the same to him, He told police that she said she had a loaded gun and would come to his house to kill him, his wife, and his kids.

While police were at the scene, Carbaugh showed back up at the residence, according to the affidavit. When asked about what had happened, Carbaugh allegedly told police she didn’t know what they were talking about and that she has just gotten home.

When Carbaugh tried to escape into her residence, police told her she can’t go inside and they detained her.

Troopers noted that they tried to shut off her car and noticed a glass pipe in the center console and an open bottle of rum on the passenger floorboard.

Carbaugh was arrested and placed in Bedford County Prison on $45,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7.