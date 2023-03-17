BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – After a fire tore through the Pigeon Hill Studio in Downtown Bedford in February, residents decided to get together to raise money for the owner.

Downtown Bedford, Inc. and Olde Bedford Brewing Company partnered to host a Paint & Pint event on Friday, March 17. Guests who attended the event got to take part in a painting class where they got to paint shamrocks in the spirit of Saint Patrick’s day and drink green beer.

Pigeon hill studio owner, Marie-Pat Beene, was overjoyed to see all of the support.

“To walk in these doors, and see the community in here, contributing, in a way that…it just shows how much they care and people have said my studio is the art hub of Bedford and it shows by the attendance here this evening,” Pat Beene said.

For every purchase of a green beer, the brewery will donate $1 to help rebuild the studio. There was also a 50/50 raffle during the event.

They also collected monetary donations throughout the evening.

If you still want to donate, but couldn’t make the event you may send a check to:

DBI

PO Box 286

Bedford, PA 15522

Include “For Pigeon Hill” on the memo line.